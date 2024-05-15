Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 357.16 ($4.49), with a volume of 3387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.38).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,075.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.36.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

