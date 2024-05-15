Barclays Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $40.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONON. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

ON Stock Down 0.1 %

ON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,975. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ON by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

