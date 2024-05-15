Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 175,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,654. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

