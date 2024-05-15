BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,425.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
BioCardia Price Performance
NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 84,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.47. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.92.
BioCardia Company Profile
