BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,425.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

BioCardia Price Performance

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 84,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.47. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

