Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bird Construction traded as high as C$22.32 and last traded at C$22.20, with a volume of 50994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.37.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.79.

Bird Construction Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

