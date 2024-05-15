Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,288.32 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $65,401.48 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.00689151 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00071099 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00095979 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,698,693 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.