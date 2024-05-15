Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

