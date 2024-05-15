Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.70. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 6,564,171 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BITF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Bitfarms Trading Up 14.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $659.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.65.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 885,217 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

