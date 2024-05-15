Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) versus Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Critical Survey

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bitfarms 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 310.61%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.05 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -4.53 Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Digital and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Bitfarms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.