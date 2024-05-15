BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $22.72 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001275 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000116 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $23,218,051.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

