Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 0.6 %

BKH opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKH

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.