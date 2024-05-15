Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.67% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $65,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 387,896 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

