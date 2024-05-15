Bluefield Solar Income Fund Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BSIF traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 107.80 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,246. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 96.80 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.88. The company has a market capitalization of £653.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.69 and a beta of 0.16.

In related news, insider Christopher Waldron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,559.66). In the last three months, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,000. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

