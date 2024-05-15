BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.41

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 3373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BOK Financial by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.