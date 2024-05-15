Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

