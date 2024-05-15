Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bolt Biotherapeutics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.