Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,230. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

