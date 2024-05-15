Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 31.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,940. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. Research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.