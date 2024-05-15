Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Shares of BOOT traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.65. 1,277,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,466. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

