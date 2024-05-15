Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $125.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.20. 1,123,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,852. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.