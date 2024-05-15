Boston Partners Buys 1,248,949 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Boston Partners raised its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,949 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.84% of Adeia worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adeia by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adeia by 635.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter worth about $36,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adeia by 2,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ADEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,123. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

