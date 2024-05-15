Boston Partners Buys 1,396,930 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 965.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.31% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

