Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,487 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.59% of Hub Group worth $34,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 11,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,647. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

