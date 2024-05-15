Boston Partners Has $23.65 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,348,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 143.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 380,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 224,146 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 183,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 76,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 19,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,978. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.