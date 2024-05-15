Boston Partners Has $36.44 Million Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,908 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.72% of LegalZoom.com worth $36,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 208,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 476,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 2.2 %

LZ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,315. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.