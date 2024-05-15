Boston Partners Has $57.69 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.17% of FirstCash worth $57,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,099,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,298 shares of company stock worth $25,801,843. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

