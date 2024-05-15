Boston Partners Has $60.41 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $60,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. 4,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

