Boston Partners Increases Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,172 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.52% of Expro Group worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Expro Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Expro Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 612.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XPRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 131,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,505. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

