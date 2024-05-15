Boston Partners Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,191,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.64% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.13. 15,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,672. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,159,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

