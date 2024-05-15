Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,369 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $40,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 966.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $215,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

