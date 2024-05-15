Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.64% of Insight Enterprises worth $37,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,003. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.30 and a 52 week high of $207.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

