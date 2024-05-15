Boston Partners Sells 19,163 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $51,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,142. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

