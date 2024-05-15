Boston Partners Sells 20,696 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

