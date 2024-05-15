Boston Partners Sells 25,539 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.72% of Hancock Whitney worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after acquiring an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.6 %

HWC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. 15,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,797. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $256,988. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

