Boston Partners Sells 32,237 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.05% of Avnet worth $47,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Avnet by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,242. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

