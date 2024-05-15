Boston Partners Sells 64,545 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,528 shares of company stock valued at $369,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 115,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

