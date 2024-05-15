Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BPF.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.94. 16,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.53. The stock has a market cap of C$339.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.61. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$16.84.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

See Also

