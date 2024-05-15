Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 165,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $7,965,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,108,913 shares in the company, valued at $580,419,936.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

