Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 165,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.64.
BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
