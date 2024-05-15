Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 487,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,940. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

