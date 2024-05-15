Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

