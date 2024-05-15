Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAK remained flat at $7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 411,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Braskem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.