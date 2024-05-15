Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE BAK remained flat at $7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 411,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.67.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
