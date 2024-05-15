Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,315 shares of company stock worth $3,536,904. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.