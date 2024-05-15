BRC Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BRC in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

BRCC opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.01. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 19.9% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

