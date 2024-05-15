Brian Rognvald Groundwater Sells 17,470 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total value of C$447,595.38.
ARC Resources Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE:ARX traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.83. 192,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$16.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
ARC Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
