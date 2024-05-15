Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.