Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Price Target at $71.88

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in FMC by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FMC by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

