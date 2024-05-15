Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $69.69

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,002,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 648,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 489,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

