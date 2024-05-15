Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $1,170.27

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,327.44.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 55,825 shares worth $66,266,515. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,927,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,275.70 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $768.05 and a 12-month high of $1,330.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,227.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,097.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

