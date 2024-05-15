Brokers Issue Forecasts for Formula One Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.03 on Monday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

