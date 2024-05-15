Brokers Issue Forecasts for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $10.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.55. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $39.01 per share.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.1 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $322.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,703,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.