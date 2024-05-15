Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HY opened at $76.09 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

