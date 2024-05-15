Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HY opened at $76.09 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.